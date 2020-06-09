Stock Alert: Immuron Surges Nearly 400%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Immuron Limited (IMRN) jumped nearly five-fold on Tuesday morning. The Australian biopharmaceutical company said that the US DoD Naval Medical Research Center requested a Pre-IND meeting with FDA on the development of a new oral therapeutic to prevent acute infectious diarrhea.

IMRN is currently trading at $10.60, up $8.40 or 381.82%, on the Nasdaq.

Immuron and the Naval Medical Research Center have currently teamed their research efforts to develop and clinically evaluate a new therapeutic against campylobacter and ETEC (E-Coli).

The NMRC recently requested a Pre-IND meeting with the FDA regarding its new investigational drug which the company is developing to treat moderate to severe campylobacteriosis and ETEC infections.

"We received a formal start work notification and approval at the end of January 2020 from the Henry Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine to commence work on the sub award," said Dr. Jerry Kanellos, CEO of Immuron Ltd.

