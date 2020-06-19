Markets
IMRN

Stock Alert: Immuron Jumps 51% On Research Deal With Australia's CSIRO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Australian biopharma company Immuron Ltd. (IMRN) are gaining more than 51 percent or $4.00 in Friday's morning trade at $11.75.

Friday, Immuron said it has executed a research agreement with Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, to produce a new oral therapeutic against Campylobacter and Entero-Toxigenic Escherichia coli or ETEC for clinical evaluation by the US Department of Defense. Under the terms of the deal, CSIRO has been engaged to produce a hyper-immune bovine colostrum product using vaccines developed by the Naval Medical Research Center or NMRC. The stock has traded in a range of $1.55 to $28.99 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMRN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular