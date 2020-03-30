Markets
IMVT

Stock Alert: Immunovant Spikes On Results Of Its IMVT-1401

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) are climbing more than 11% Monday morning after the company announced positive results from its ongoing phase II Proof-of-Concept Study of its lead drug candidate, IMVT-1401, proposed for the treatment of Thyroid Eye disease.

IMVT is currently trading at $15.04. It has traded in the range of $8.34- $18.69 in the past one week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMVT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular