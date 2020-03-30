Stock Alert: Immunovant Spikes On Results Of Its IMVT-1401

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) are climbing more than 11% Monday morning after the company announced positive results from its ongoing phase II Proof-of-Concept Study of its lead drug candidate, IMVT-1401, proposed for the treatment of Thyroid Eye disease.

IMVT is currently trading at $15.04. It has traded in the range of $8.34- $18.69 in the past one week.

