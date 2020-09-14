Stock Alert: Immunomedics Touches New High On Acquisition News

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) are surging more than 100% Monday morning on news of Gilead Sciences' agreement to buy Immunomedics for $88.00 per share, cash.

The stock touched a new high of $86.91 this morning.

The transaction, which values Immunomedics at approximately $21 billion, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020.

