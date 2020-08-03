Markets
IMUX

Stock Alert: Immunic Up 20% On Positive Mid-Stage Trial Results Of Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) are gaining over 20% on Monday morning after it announced positive results from its mid-stage trial of lead asset IMU-838 in treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

IMUX is currently trading at $20.95, up $3.75 or 21.80%, on the Nasdaq.

Immunic said its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 study met primary and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance indicating activity for IMU-838 in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the cumulative number of combined unique active magnetic resonance imaging lesions up to week 24 in patients receiving 45mg of IMU-838 once daily, by 62%, as compared to placebo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMUX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular