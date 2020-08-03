Stock Alert: Immunic Up 20% On Positive Mid-Stage Trial Results Of Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

(RTTNews) - Shares of Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) are gaining over 20% on Monday morning after it announced positive results from its mid-stage trial of lead asset IMU-838 in treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

IMUX is currently trading at $20.95, up $3.75 or 21.80%, on the Nasdaq.

Immunic said its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 study met primary and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance indicating activity for IMU-838 in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the cumulative number of combined unique active magnetic resonance imaging lesions up to week 24 in patients receiving 45mg of IMU-838 once daily, by 62%, as compared to placebo.

