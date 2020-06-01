Stock Alert: Image Sensing Systems Jumps 35%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) are gaining more than 35 percent or $1.29 in Monday's morning trade at $4.95 despite no stock-specific news. The stock has traded in a range of $2.79 to $6.00 in the past 52 weeks.

U.S. stocks are little changed on Monday. Traders may be somewhat unnerved by the political unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd, with a number of major retailers temporarily closing their stores in areas hit hard by protests. However, stocks of companies that make products to help the police to control riots are rising.

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Image Sensing develops and markets video and radar processing products for the transportation systems industry. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems. The company's products are used to predominantly monitor traffic patterns.

In mid-May, Image Sensing said its net loss for the first quarter was $111,000 or $0.02 per share, compared to net income of $308,000 or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter. The net loss for the quarter included a 23 percent increase in operating expenses to $2.8 million. Revenue for the quarter decreased to $3.16 million from $3.37 million in the year-ago period.

