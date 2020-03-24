Stock Alert: IMAC Holdings Jumps After Launching Telemedicine Platform

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical services company IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) are surging more than 280% Tuesday morning after the company said it has started a new telehealth option to allow active care patients direct and consistent communications with IMAC medical professionals via a simple platform.

"We are now utilizing this telemedicine platform because we take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously, but also recognize the serious nature of movement disorder conditions that worsen with lapses of care," commented Matt Wallis, chief operating officer of IMAC.

