Stock Alert: IHS Markit Rises To New 52-week High On $44 Bln Acquisition Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of information and analytics company IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) are advancing more than 7 percent or $7.03 in Monday's morning trade at $99.61 after touching a new 52-week high of $99.71.

Data giant S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has agreed to acquire IHS Markit in an all-stock deal, the two companies said Monday. The deal, the biggest this year, values IHS Markit at an enterprise value of $44 billion, including $4.8 billion of net debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

IHS Markit has traded in a range of $44.81 to $99.71 in the past 52 weeks.

