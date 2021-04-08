Stock Alert: Identiv Ascends 8% After Pricing Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of physical security and secure identification solutions provider Identiv, Inc. (INVE) are rising more than 8% Thursday morning at $11.57.

The company today priced the public offering of about 3.3 million shares at $10.65 per share.

The gross proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on April 12, 2021, is estimated to be nearly $35 million.

INVE has been trading in the range of $2.51- $13.80 in the last one year.

