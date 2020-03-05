Stock Alert: ICAD Hits New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of cancer detection and therapy solutions provider iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) climbed $1.67 or 13.39% on Wednesday to touch a new high of $14.34.

The stock has been gaining ever since it announced better-than-expected fourth results on February 27- nearly 30% up in a week.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 35% year-over-year to $9.4 million on stong product revenue growth. Earnings, on an adjusted basis, were $0.10 loss per share, that beat average estimate of 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.10 loss per share.

