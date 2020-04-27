Stock Alert: IBM Edges Up

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) shares are gaining as it announced Rapid Supplier Connect technology solutions that would help governments in the fight against COVID -19 pandemic.

The shares are currently at $126.32, up 1.28 percent from its previous close of $124.72. IBM had reported a profit for the first quarter, while it withdrew full-year 2020 outlook in view of the coronavirus crisis. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $90.56-$158.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.