Stock Alert: Hycroft Mining Surges 145%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (HYMCZ) despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

HYMCZ is currently trading at $0.54, up $0.32 or 145.34%, on the Nasdaq.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday morning, driven by positive developments on the stimulus front, with lawmakers signaling progress toward an agreement on a new relief package.

Hycroft Mining is a gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine located in the mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft Mine features one of the largest gold and silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

