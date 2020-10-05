Stock Alert: Humanigen Stock Gains 23%

(RTTNews) - Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) shares are rising more than 23 percent on Monday trade, despite no specific news from the company. Today U.S. stocks are rising on the hopes of President Trump's recovery and further economic stimulus.

On Friday, the clinical stage biopharma company announced patient case report on use of Lenzilumab in critical COVID-19. The company noted that after 13 weeks of hospitalization, administration of lenzilumab resulted in rapid improvement in oxygenation and subsequent discharge.

Currently, shares are at $12.18, up 23.60 percent from its previous close of $9.85 on a volume of 1,184,706. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.50 to $33.95 on average volume of 245,947.

