Stock Alert: Humanigen Gains 30% On Positive News Related To Its Drug Candidate Lenzilumab

(RTTNews) - Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) are climbing more than 30% Monday morning after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that its drug candidate lenzilumab showed rapid recovery and discharge in critical Covid-19 patients. The stock hit a new high of $6.30, currently trading at $5.40.

Humanigen announced positive data from the study of Lenzilumab, the company's proprietary Humaneered anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody, in 12 Covid-19 patients.

Patients showed rapid clinical improvement with a median time to recovery of five days, median time to discharge of five days, and 100% survival to the data cut-off date. Patients also demonstrated rapid improvement in oxygenation, temperature, inflammatory cytokines, and key hematological parameters consistent with improved clinical outcomes. Dr. Cameron Durrant, chief executive officer of Humanigen, stated, "It is extremely encouraging to see this initial group of high-risk patients with severe and critical COVID-19 pneumonia show clinical improvement on lenzilumab.."

