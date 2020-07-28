Stock Alert: Humanigen Climbs 30% After Positive News On Its Lenzilumab

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) jumped more than 30% Tuesday morning and touched a new high of $6.79.

Monday, Humanigen said that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has selected Lenzilumab, the company's late-stage drug candidate in Covid-19 for Big Effect Trial (BET) in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients.

Lenzilumab will be evaluated in combination with Gilead Sciences' remdesivir and compared to placebo and remdesivir.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.