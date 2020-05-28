Stock Alert: Hudson Pacific 4% Higher; Set To Join S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) are rising more than 4% Thursday after the company announced it is set to join S&P MidCap 400 effective June 1, 2020. The real estate investment trust is to be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Office REITs Sub-Industry index.

Early this month, when Hudson reported first-quarter results, earnings were $0.07 per share compared to a loss of $0.26 per share last year. Revenue also increased 4.5% year-on-year to $206.2 million.

HPP is currently trading at 25.17 and has traded in the range of 16.14- $38.61 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.