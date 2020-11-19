Stock Alert: Hudson Capital Up 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) are gaining about 30% on Thursday morning despite no stock-related news.

HUSN is currently trading at $2.91, up $0.67 or 29.9107%, on the Nasdaq.

Hudson Capital, formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc., commenced its business by providing financial advisory services to small and medium size companies.

On Monday, Hudson Capital announced that its plans to merger with FreightHub, a North American transportation logistics platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping, "continues to make progress."

