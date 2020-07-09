Markets
Stock Alert: Huami Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of wearable device company Huami Corporation (HMI) are climbing more than 4% Thursday morning at $17.70. The stock touched a new high at $18.03.

There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

US stocks are rising on Thursday, and the Nasdaq Composite touched a new record high, particularly helped by tech stocks

Huami stock nearly doubled in the past two months. In May, when the company reported first-quarter results, revenue had increased 36% year-over-year.

