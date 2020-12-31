Markets
Stock Alert: Hoth Therapeutics Surges 50%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) are surging over 50% on Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company said it has signed a production deal for cancer treatment.

HOTH is currently trading at $2.48, up $0.84 or 51.22%, on the Nasdaq.

Hoth Therapeutics announced that it has signed a production agreement for both GLP and GMP materials associated with HT-001 with Tergus Pharma for its novel cancer treatment drug, HT-001.

Recently, Hoth requested a Pre-Investigational New Drug meeting to the FDA to discuss a proposed drug development program for the novel treatment.

HT-001 is a topical formulation designed for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy.

