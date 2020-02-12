Stock Alert: Hoth Therapeutics Rises 7% On Positive Data

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) are climbing more than 7% on Wednesday morning after reporting positive preliminary, pre-clinical data of its proprietory anandamide-loaded Z-pods for the treatment of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematous (CLE), a chronic autoimmune skin disease.

HOTH gapped up nearly 30% today morning and is currently trading at $5.40. It has been trading in a range of $3.26- $13.88 in the past one year.

Anandamide generally referred to as AEA, is one of the cannabinoids that the human body makes naturally. The study conducted in partnership with Zylö Therapeutics.

Hoth Therapeutics focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for eczema, dermatological and chronic wound disorders, psoriasis, and acne.

"The preliminary data of our study is a positive step toward underlining the transformative potential of AEA-loaded Z-pods in patients suffering from CLE," stated Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

