Stock Alert: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNP), which reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, sees itself emerging stronger this year.

On a non-GAAP basis, the annual net income was $390.2 million or $1.94 per share on net sales of $1.30 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting earnings of $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

The non-GAAP net income in 2018 was $314.7 million or $1.83 per share on net sales of $1.21 billion.

Last month, the Company secured FDA approval for TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.

TEPEZZA is the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of TED.

Looking ahead, Horizon Therapeutics expects full-year 2020 net sales to range between $1.40 billion and $1.42 billion, while the analysts' consensus estimate is $1.39 billion.

The Company ended the year 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.076 billion.

HZNP has traded in a range of $20.05 to $39.10 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is up 7.41% at $36.24.

