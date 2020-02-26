Markets
HZNP

Stock Alert: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNP), which reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, sees itself emerging stronger this year.

On a non-GAAP basis, the annual net income was $390.2 million or $1.94 per share on net sales of $1.30 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting earnings of $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

The non-GAAP net income in 2018 was $314.7 million or $1.83 per share on net sales of $1.21 billion.

Last month, the Company secured FDA approval for TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.

TEPEZZA is the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of TED.

Looking ahead, Horizon Therapeutics expects full-year 2020 net sales to range between $1.40 billion and $1.42 billion, while the analysts' consensus estimate is $1.39 billion.

The Company ended the year 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.076 billion.

HZNP has traded in a range of $20.05 to $39.10 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is up 7.41% at $36.24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HZNP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular