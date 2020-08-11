Markets
Stock Alert: Homology Medicines Declines 11% On Q2 Results

RTTNews.com
(RTTNews) - Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) are falling more than 11% Tuesday morning after the company missed second-quarter earnings.

The stock hit a 52-week low of $10.30 this morning.

The company reported net loss for the second quarter of $35.3 million or $0.78 per share, compared with net loss of $26.3 million or $0.61 per share for the same period last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting loss of $0.76 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $567000, compared to $392000 last year. The consensus estimate was for $510000.

