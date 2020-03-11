Stock Alert: Home Depot's Down 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Home Depot's (HD) are currently losing nearly 4% on Wednesday morning. There have been no company-specific news that drove the stock down.

The company on Tuesday announced that its Mexican unit will invest $122.8 million in the country over the next year and open four new stores, as well as two new logistics nodes.

As part of the plan, the Atlanta-based home improvement retailer will also expand the two current distribution centers it has in Mexico to improve supply chains for e-commerce initiatives.

Meanwhile, stocks continue to plunge on Wednesday on uncertainties about Trump's stimulus package to boost the economy which is slowing down due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 977 points lower, or more than 3.9%. The S&P 500 slid 3.4% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.1%.

HD is currently trading at $216.28, down $7.92 or 3.53%, on the NYSE.

