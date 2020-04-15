Stock Alert: Home Depot Slides Nearly 5%

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) shares are down nearly 5% after gapping down at open on Wednesday. Currently, shares are at $197.81, down 4.52 percent from its previous close of $207.17.

The retailers have been in trouble since March, reflecting the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The home improvement retailer has been trading lower than its 200-day moving average since the first week of March. However, the stock gained 5 percent on Tuesday.

