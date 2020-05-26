Stock Alert: Home Depot Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade as major us indices are on the upside Currently the shares are at $245.98, up 1.72 percent from its previous close of $241.88.

The shares have been on a bullish trend since reporting its first-quarter results on trading May 19. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average. The company has suspended the full-year 2020 outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first-quarter net earnings were down at $2.2 billion, or $2.08 per share, from $2.5 billion or $2.27 per share in the prior year. Sales for the quarter grew 7.1 percent to $28.3 billion from last year. Comparable sales were positive 6.4 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. were 7.5 percent higher.

