Stock Alert: Home Depot Edges Up

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade. Currently, the shares are at $219.81, up 1.29 percent from the previous close of $223.99. At the open, the shares gapped up at $223.99.

After a shortfall in mid-March, the stock of the home improvement retailer has been on a bullish trend and up above the 200-day moving average. For the 52-week period, the shares traded in a range of $140.63 - $247.36 on average volume of 6,823,123.

