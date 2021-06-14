Markets
HIMX

Stock Alert: Himax Technologies Adds 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of fabless semiconductor company Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) are up more than 7% Monday morning at $15.24.

There have been no company-specific news, that could be attributable to the rise in the stock price.

The stock has been on an uptrend since past few weeks with nearly 50% gain in the last three weeks.

HIMX has traded in the range of $3.08- $17.88 in the last one year.

