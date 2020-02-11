Stock Alert: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Climbs

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) shares are trying to reach new highs in initial trading. HLT is currently at $114.18, up 2.52 percent from its previous close of $111.37.

The company reported a decline in fourth quarter earnings attributable to shareholders to $175 million from $224 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earning were $0.61, down from $0.75 in the previous year. Adjusted for special items, earnings were $1.00 per share, compared to $0.94 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter edged up to $2.369 billion from $2.288 billion last year. System-wide comparable RevPAR decreased 1 percent and increased 0.8 percent on a currency neutral basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.96 per share on revenues of $2.36 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company forecast earnings, before special items, in a range of $0.67 to $0.73 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings is expected in a range of $0.85 to $0.91 per share. The company's guidance for system-wide RevPAR is to be roughly flat on a currency neutral basis compared to the first quarter of 2019. Analysts expect earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.