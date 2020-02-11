Markets
HLT

Stock Alert: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Climbs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) shares are trying to reach new highs in initial trading. HLT is currently at $114.18, up 2.52 percent from its previous close of $111.37.

The company reported a decline in fourth quarter earnings attributable to shareholders to $175 million from $224 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earning were $0.61, down from $0.75 in the previous year. Adjusted for special items, earnings were $1.00 per share, compared to $0.94 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter edged up to $2.369 billion from $2.288 billion last year. System-wide comparable RevPAR decreased 1 percent and increased 0.8 percent on a currency neutral basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.96 per share on revenues of $2.36 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company forecast earnings, before special items, in a range of $0.67 to $0.73 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings is expected in a range of $0.85 to $0.91 per share. The company's guidance for system-wide RevPAR is to be roughly flat on a currency neutral basis compared to the first quarter of 2019. Analysts expect earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular