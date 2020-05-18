Stock Alert: Hilton Rising Higher By 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) are rising more than 8% Monday. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

The US stocks are rising on the positive news about vaccine development and also the optimism expressed by the Federal chief that the American economy may start recovering this year.

On May 8, Hilton said that all of its hotels in the Chinese Mainland have reopened, that were closed during the Covid-19 outbreak. The company has 255 hotels across the region.

The hotel industry was one of the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Hilton stock was at its 52 week low of $44.30 by mid-March. It has recovered more than 65% from that, currently trading at $74.17. HLT has recorded a 52 week high of $115.48 in February.

