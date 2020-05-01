Stock Alert: Hill-Rom Dips 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC), that operates in patient support systems, front line care, and surgical solutions segment are down more than 5% Friday morning.

In its quarterly report the company said that despite seeing increased demand for its products, it is experiencing project delays primarily in its Surgical Solutions and Care Communications businesses and impacts to other products as a result of fewer physician office visits during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adjusted earnings for the second quarter were $1.28 per share compared with $1.14 per share a year ago. Revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $723 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $1.15 per share on $701.64 million.

HRC is currently trading at $106,45. It has traded in the range of $72.29- $117.50 in the last 52 weeks.

