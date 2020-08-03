Stock Alert: Highway Holdings Up 35%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) are current gaining over 35% on Monday morning despite no stock-specific news to drive the shares, however, the US stock market is up on positive economic data.

HIHO is currently trading at $3.615, up $0.985 or 37.4525%, on the Nasdaq.

During the weekend, Highway Holdings announced a delay in its earnings report for the full year 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic, particularly the related restrictions on travel to and from its operations in China and Myanmar from Hong Kong.

The company said the delay will not impact the filing of its proxy statement and its annual meeting of shareholders, which will be held in early October 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.