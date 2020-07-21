Stock Alert: Hibbett Sports Gains 22% On Q2 Comps Outlook

(RTTNews) - Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) shares are rising more than 20 percent on Tuesday morning as it expects second-quarter Comparable Stores sales to increase more than 70 percent. The Athletic specialty retailer said its Comps projection for the first half is an increase of around 20 percent.

The shares are currently at $27.39, up 22.21 percent from its previous close of $22.49.

