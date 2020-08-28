Markets
Stock Alert: Hibbett Sports Climbs On Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of athletic-inspired fashion retailer Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) are climbing more than 6% Friday morning on positive earnings surprise.

The stock hit a new high of $32.90 this morning.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.95 per share in the second quarter compared with loss of $0.13 per share last year on sales growth. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.15 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased 74.9% year-over-year to $441.6 million. The consensus estimate was for $349.58 million.

