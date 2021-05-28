Markets
Stock Alert: HEXO Jumps 9% As It Decides To Buy Canadian Cannabis Producer

(RTTNews) - Shares of Canadian cannabis company HEXO Corp. (HEXO) are rising more than 9% Friday morning after the company said its decided to acquire privately held, cannabis producer Redecan for C$925 in cash and stock.

As per the deal, Hexo will pay C$400 million in cash and issue C$525 million in stock at an implied price of C$7.53, five trading day-period volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of HEXO shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange as on May 27, 2021.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

"We articulated a plan to become a top three cannabis player in the Canadian adult-use market. With today's announcement, we believe that we are on the verge of surpassing that objective to become the no.1 licensed producer by recreational market share. Building on our strong market momentum, the combination of HEXO and Redecan reinforces our position as an industry leader and creates a robust foundation for growth, efficiency at scale and improved financial results," said Hexo CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis.

HEXO, currently at $7.12, has traded in the range of $3.02- $14 in the last one year.

