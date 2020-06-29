Markets
Stock Alert: Heron Therapeutics Slips 30% Following FDA Letter

(RTTNews) - Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) are falling more than 30% Monday morning after the biotechnology company announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA on June 26, 2020, regarding its New Drug Application for its drug candidate HTX-011, proposed for the management of postoperative pain.

The Complete Response Letter has requested additional non-clinical information. The FDA did not identify any clinical safety or efficacy issues or CMC issues, the company said in a statement.

Heron stock is currently trading at $13.62. It has traded in the range of $9.60- $26.81in the past 52 weeks.

