Markets
MLHR

Stock Alert: Herman Miller Jumps 19% After Profit Surges

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) are climbing more than 19 percent or $4.97 in Thursday's morning trade at $30.85 after the office furniture maker reported a jump in profit for the first quarter from last year and reinstated its quarterly cash dividend.

Wednesday, Herman Miller said its first-quarter net income surged to $73.0 million or $1.24 per share from $48.2 million or $0.81 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $1.24 per share, compared to $0.84 per share a year ago.

However, sales declined 6.6 percent to $626.8 million from $670.9 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus earnings estimate of $0.26 per share on revenues of $524.83 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's board of directors approved a $0.1875 per share dividend to be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 28, 2020.

Herman Miller has traded in a range of $14.39 to $49.87 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MLHR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular