Stock Alert: Here's Why MMSI Merits Attention

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI), which has been implementing several initiatives to drive shareholder value, is confident in its future growth.

Merit Medical is a manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy.

The recent new regulatory approvals like Swift Ninja Steerable Microcatheter and InQwire Amplatz Guide Wire in China, and Cianna Scout Surgical Guidance System in the EU, along with other internally developed products scheduled for release and a full pipeline of new products in the works, lends credence to the growth narrative.

Looking ahead to full-year 2020, the Company expects net sales to range between $1.04 billion and $1.06 billion. Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. The annual revenue in 2019 was $994.85 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects earnings to range between $1.58 and $1.68 per share while the consensus analysts' estimate is $1.56 per share for the year. The non-GAAP net income in 2019 was $1.46 per share.

Merit currently estimates that a full quarter of a continued coronavirus outbreak at current levels could result in an impact in the range of $14 million to $19 million in net sales, and $0.08 to $0.12 in non-GAAP EPS.

MMSI has traded in a range of $19.50 to $63.64 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently up 4.26% at $40.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.