Stock Alert: Herbalife Nutrition Hits New High On Higher Volume Points

(RTTNews) - Shares of nutritional supplements company Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) are climbing more than 13% Monday morning to hit a new high of $52.43 after the company said its preliminary volume points in the second-quarter increased about 12.4% year-over-year at $1.7 billion. Volume Points accumulate from orders placed with Herbalife.

Herbalife also announced a self-tender offer to buy up to $750 million shares at a price between $44.75 and $50.00. The stock closed Friday's trading at $45.64. The offer is scheduled to expire on August 11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.