Stock Alert: Herbalife Nutrition Gains 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of weight management and nutritional products maker Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) are rising more than 10% Friday following better-than-estimated first-quarter results.

First-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share beat average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.59 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased 7.7% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. The consensus estimate was at $1.17 billion.

In the first quarter, volume points were 1.6 billion, up 5.6% from last year. Volume Points accumulate from orders placed with Herbalife.

HLF is currently trading at $40.67. It has traded in the range of $20.73- $49.49 in the last 52 weeks.

