Stock Alert: Hecla Mining Surges To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Idaho-based Hecla Mining Co. (HL) are gaining more than 40 percent or $2.28 in Monday's morning trade at $7.97, after hitting a new 52-week high of $8.45 despite no company-centric news.

Shares of silver mining companies, including Hecla, are notably higher on Monday after the futures contracts for silver jumped more than 10 percent amid increased retail investor interest in the metal.

Silver has now become the latest target after a retail frenzy last week saw the likes of heavily-shorted GameStop and AMC Entertainment surge in revolt to large institutional investors. Spot silver prices are currently gaining more than 8 percent to $29.20 an ounce.

Hecla Mining has traded in a range of $1.40 to $8.45 in the past 52 weeks.

