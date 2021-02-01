Markets
Stock Alert: Hecla Mining Surges To New 52-week High

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Idaho-based Hecla Mining Co. (HL) are gaining more than 40 percent or $2.28 in Monday's morning trade at $7.97, after hitting a new 52-week high of $8.45 despite no company-centric news.

Shares of silver mining companies, including Hecla, are notably higher on Monday after the futures contracts for silver jumped more than 10 percent amid increased retail investor interest in the metal.

Silver has now become the latest target after a retail frenzy last week saw the likes of heavily-shorted GameStop and AMC Entertainment surge in revolt to large institutional investors. Spot silver prices are currently gaining more than 8 percent to $29.20 an ounce.

Hecla Mining has traded in a range of $1.40 to $8.45 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

