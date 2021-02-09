Stock Alert: Heat Biologics Up 78% On Positive Data From Trial Of Lung Cancer Trial

(RTTNews) - Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) shares are gaining more than 71 percent on Tuesday morning trade as the clinical-stage biopharma company reported positive interim data for its fully enrolled Phase 2 trial of HS-110, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's OPDIVO (nivolumab) in advanced non-small-cell lung cancer. The company noted that substantial survival benefit was observed in a cohort of previously treated, checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients with advanced NSCLC. A median progression-free survival of 1.8 months and a median overall survival of 24.6 months was observed with a median follow-up time of 19.4 months.

Currently, shares are at $14.96, up 78.73 percent from the previous close of $8.37 on a volume of 24,574,378. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.40-$30.10 on average volume of 1,630,253.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.