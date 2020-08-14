Markets
Stock Alert: Heat Biologics Down 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) are currently losing nearly 9% on Friday morning paring gains it recorded last day after reporting promising data from its coronavirus vaccine trial.

HTBX is currently trading at $1.67, down $0.16 or 8.74%, on the Nasdaq.

The other day, Heat Biologics shares gained over 17%, after reporting encouraging preclinical data for its COVID-19 vaccine. The data, generated at the University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, shows robust T cell-mediated immune response directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.

The biotech company said its experimental vaccine induced the expansion of CD8+ T cells that kill virus-infected cells, as well as CD4+ T cells that help to produce antibodies. Better still, the T cells released cytokines that boosted the anti-viral immune response, which Heat Biologics believes could play an important role in protecting against respiratory viruses.

"Specifically, we noted several important immune responses generated by the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 after a single injection, including SARS-CoV-2 specific CD8+ and CD4+ T cells in the lungs and airways," University of Miami Professor Natasa Strbo said in a press release.

