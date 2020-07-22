Stock Alert: Heartland Express Slips 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of transporation and logistics company Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) are falling more than 5% Wednesday morning at $20.28. The stock has been trading in the range of $15.65- $22.75 in the past one year.

The company on Tuesday announced a secondary stock offering by the the company's founding family, Gerdin family trust, of 3,260,870 shares at $20.50.

The Gerdin family and related trusts and partnerships will continue to hold about 40% stake after this offering.

Net proceeds from the offering will go to the selling stockholder.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.