Markets
HQY

Stock Alert: HealthEquity Drops 9% On Earnings Miss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of the custodian of health savings accounts, HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) are falling more than 9% Wednesday morning after the company's first-quarter earnings fell short of expectations. The company's second-quarter earnings and revenue outlook also remain lower than the Street view.

The company reported earnings on an adjusted basis of $0.43, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.44.

Revenue for the quarter was $190 million, lower than the consensus estimate of $193.3 million.

For the second quarter, HealthEquity expects revenue to be in the range of $168 million to $173 million and adjusted earnings of $0.23 to $0.30. Analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $0.45 per share on revenue of $191.51 million.

HQY is currently trading at $56.50. It has traded in the range of $34.40- $88.78 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HQY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular