Stock Alert: HDFC Bank Trading 3% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) are climbing more than 3% Thursday morning at $44.33.

Wednesday, India's largest private sector bank said its consumer finance loans disbursed has recovered to the pre-COVID levels of Rs 1,000 crore a month. It had fallen by 80-85 percent in March.

After touching its 52-week low of $29.50 in March, HDB has gained more than 50%. The stock's 52-week high is at $65.89.

When the bank reported third-quarter results in February, profit had increased 33% year-over-year.

