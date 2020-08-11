Markets
Stock Alert: HD Supply Holdings To Sell Whitecap Biz For $2.9 Bln, Driving Stock Up 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) gained 12% on Tuesday morning after the company announced that it will sell its Whitecap business to private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $2.9 billion in cash.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) will sell its construction and industrial business, known as White Cap, to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

The transaction is expected to close in October 2020, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

HD Supply expects to use the proceeds to return capital to HD Supply shareholders, fund M&A activity and repay debt.

Meanwhile, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice will combine the Whitecap business with the Construction Supply Group (CSG). Upon the closing of the transactions, CD&R funds will hold a 65% ownership interest in the combined company, and the current shareholders of CSG, led by The Sterling Group, will hold a 35% interest.

