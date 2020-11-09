Stock Alert: Hawaiian Holdings Soars 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) are climbing more than 30% at $18.47

Markets are surging after the encouraging news that Pfizer's vaccine candidate is found to be more than 90% effective in late-stage trial. According to Pfizer and BioNTech, their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, was found to be effective against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Airline stocks particularly are reacting positively to this promising news. They were one of the worst-hit sectors by the pandemic.

HA stock has been trading in the range of$7.55- $31.34 in the past 52 weeks.

