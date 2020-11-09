Markets
HA

Stock Alert: Hawaiian Holdings Soars 30%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) are climbing more than 30% at $18.47

Markets are surging after the encouraging news that Pfizer's vaccine candidate is found to be more than 90% effective in late-stage trial. According to Pfizer and BioNTech, their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, was found to be effective against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Airline stocks particularly are reacting positively to this promising news. They were one of the worst-hit sectors by the pandemic.

HA stock has been trading in the range of$7.55- $31.34 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular