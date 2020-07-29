Stock Alert: Hawaiian Holdings Drops 9% On Earnings Miss

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA), the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines are down more than 9% Wednesday morning after its earnings missed the consensus estimates.

The company reported loss per share of $3.81, which missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $3.81 loss per share.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to $60 million from $712.19 million last year.

In July, capacity in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), is expected to be approximately 86% below that of July 2019. The company also expects August capacity to decrease 85% compared to last year.

HA is currently trading at $11.90. It has been trading in the range of $7.55- $31.34.

