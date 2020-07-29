Markets
HA

Stock Alert: Hawaiian Holdings Drops 9% On Earnings Miss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA), the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines are down more than 9% Wednesday morning after its earnings missed the consensus estimates.

The company reported loss per share of $3.81, which missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $3.81 loss per share.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to $60 million from $712.19 million last year.

In July, capacity in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), is expected to be approximately 86% below that of July 2019. The company also expects August capacity to decrease 85% compared to last year.

HA is currently trading at $11.90. It has been trading in the range of $7.55- $31.34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular