Stock Alert: Haverty Furniture Sinks

(RTTNews) - Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) plunged $3.09 or 15.25% on Wednesday and closed the trading at $17.17. The stock has traded in a range of $15.81- $25.09 in the last one year. Trading volume surged 3-fold yesterday to 295K versus the average volume of 96K.

Haverty said it expects to have some product shipment delays due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, that could affect stock availability in the second quarter.

On February 18, the company reported its fourth-quarter net earnings that fell to $6.1 million, or $0.31 per share from $9.4 million, or $0.45 per share last year. Earnings were hurt by noncash impairment charges of $2.4 million or $0.09 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting $0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Sales for the quarter, however, increased 2.3% year-on-year to $213.8 million, as merchandise availability improved and selection stabilized.

