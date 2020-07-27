Stock Alert: Hasbro Slips 7% On Revenue Loss

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of play and entertainment company, Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) are down more than 7% Monday morning following a 29% decline in its second-quarter revenue.

During the quarter, revenue dropped 29% year-over-year to $860.3 million hurt by store closures due to Covid-19.

Earnings on an adjusted basis were $2.7 million or $0.02 per share.

Hasbro stock is currently trading at $71.40. It has traded in the range of $41.33- $126.87 in the last one year.

